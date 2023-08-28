TAWAS CITY – It really shouldn’t have been close. However, the Tawas Area football team made enough mistakes to let visiting Pinconning hang around in the two’s season opener Thursday.
The Braves more than doubled the Spartans in total offense but had to survive a potential game-tying drive in the final moments to secure a 14-7 victory.
“I’m happy that we came out with the win,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “We had 370-some yards rushing and we only scored two touchdowns. We had two or three turnovers and five or six botched snaps, which were at key times and two of them were on fourth down. We weren’t focusing. We have to focus and pick up our keys on the offensive line.”
Tawas’ first lost fumble came in the first quarter, but the Braves’ defense quickly stuffed Pinconning’s first two possessions.
The Braves were able to finish off an eight play drive that went 77 yards in eight plays, getting some steady running from Max Herrick and a 20 yard run by Devin Grathoff. Herrick finished off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run, behind some solid blocking by his offensive line for a 6-0 lead.
The Spartans answered with their lone points of the night, getting a 68-yard touchdown run on the only play of the ensuing drive. They also booted in the extra point for a 7-6 lead.
Tawas responded with another scoring drive, this time getting Herrick to find his way in from 28-yards out, breaking a pair of tackles along the way.
Tawas led 12-7 late in the half, and nearly tacked on another score, but a fumble gave the Spartans back the ball.
It was a frustrating second half for the Braves. They reached the redzone four separate times. However, they were unable to convert on any of them, fumbling the ball away twice and getting stopped on fourth down on the other two occasions.
The Braves defense did add the lone points of the half late in the third quarter. Pinconning attempted to punt the ball out of their own endzone, but after a dropped snap, Herrick had time to track the punter and bring him down for a safety.
“The defense did a great job and really carried us,” Blanchard said. “I felt like we could have scored five or six more times. I think that is the same amount of rushing against Glen Lake last year and we scored 40-some points in that game.”
Tawas’ final offensive drive stalled out on the Pinconning five-yard line, after back-to-back dropped snaps caused a turnover on downs.
With 2:26 left to play, Pinconning certainly made things interesting. The Spartans completed a pair of short passes to get them out of Tawas’ end, and two defensive penalties brought Pinconning to the Tawas 40-yard line.
Another completion and a pass interference as time expired set up one final play in regulation, with Pinny on the 12-yard line.
The Spartans had a receiver open in the endzone, but the ball was underthrown slightly, allowing it to fall harmlessly to the ground to allow the Braves to secure the win.
“We were playing good defense and they got lucky and made some plays and there was at least 45 yards of penalties assessed on that drive,” Blanchard said. “That is something we really have to focus on, we can’t have those costly penalties happen.
“We just have to focus on doing our jobs and doing it correctly. We shouldn’t have been in that position (at the end), but I think two or three years ago Tawas would have lost that game and we didn’t.”
Herrick ran 39 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Devon Grathoff rushed nine times for 89 yards and also completed one pass, to Braedeon Peterman for 10 yards. Hunter Oliver also ran times for 55 yards, Owen Warner had 13 yards rushing and Cayden Rosenow had six yards on the ground.
And aside from allowing one big play in the first half that went for a touchdown, Blanchard couldn’t say enough about his defense.
“They played lights out,” he said. “(Defensive coordinator) Pete Scott had a great game plan and other than that play, where they changed their blocking scheme up briefly, and we made an adjustment to that, everything was just great.”
Tawas (1-0 overall) heads to Mancelona (0-1) on Thursday. The Ironmen lost their opener last week to Frankfort, 38-8. The Braves won last year’s meeting between the teams 30-8.