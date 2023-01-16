PUBLIC PROPERTY – Tawas City Council members recently voted to approve a license agreement with Consumers Energy (CE) which, at a cost of $25 per year, would allow the city to use a portion of CE-owned land on and around Oak Street as public property. As can be seen in the map above that was shared during the council meeting, is what CE is willing to give the city a license to utilize. The company will maintain control of the two fenced-in areas and the associated access driveways – one of which, for example, is shown near the lower right of this image, along Cedar Street. The heavy line across the center of the map differentiates which portion of the land is in Tawas City, and which is in neighboring Baldwin Township.