TRIBUTES – For more than 10 years, members of the Iosco County Veterans Recognition Plaza have committed countless hours of labor, planning, research and fundraising to the various projects they’ve carried out at Tawas City Veteran’s Park. Among their efforts have been the War Dead Memorial shown here at left, engraved with the names of local veterans who have been verified as killed or missing in action. Also, to the right, is a granite plaque that was dedicated in honor of Tawas Area High School graduate Peter C. Lemon, a U.S. Army veteran who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor.