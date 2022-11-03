TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Veteran’s Park is a great place to pay tribute on such occasions as Memorial Day and Veterans Day. But those looking to reflect on their gratitude for the men and women in the military who serve our country, are able to do so all year long at the picturesque park.
Whether softly blanketed in a dusting of winter snow, or warmed by the rays of the summer sun, the site evokes in visitors a strong sense of respect for the veterans who are honored there.
With the Tawas River as its backdrop and Lake Huron situated just across the street, the park itself is just as scenic as its natural surroundings, and is a peaceful place to sit back and consider all we have been given because of our country’s brave service members.
Tawas City Veteran’s Park (608 W. Lake St.) can be found at the corner of Mathews Street and US-23, adjacent to Tawas City Hall.
Since its establishment in 2009, endless hours of projects, research, fundraising and other work has gone into enhancing the park and making it one of the community’s highlights, while also paying homage to the military members who have, and who continue, to serve.
On hand every step of the way – from the beginning planning stages, to development and brainstorming future goals – has been the Iosco County Veterans Recognition Plaza (VRP) Committee.
As previously reported, the VRP portion of the park first began taking shape with the erection of the War Dead Memorial, which was dedicated on Nov. 11, 2012. One of several granite structures throughout the space, it features the names of veterans from Iosco County who have been verified as killed or missing in action.
Phase two of the VRP’s efforts, entailed the installation of seven flag poles – one for each of the flags from the six branches of the armed services, and one to hoist the American Flag.
Construction commenced in June 2014 on the next phase at the park, the Walk of Honor, with the laying of three of the brick paver walkways.
The bricks can be purchased in honor of a military veteran, and may be etched with such wording as the individuals’ name and branch of service, with funds going back to support the park.
VRP Committee Chairperson Sandy Whitford has stated that all of the bricks for this project were donated by the City of East Tawas.
The final set of pavers were placed in October 2015, wrapping up the fourth phase of the VRP’s undertakings at the site. According to Whitford, this work was completed by Bryan’s Landscape & Brick Pavers.
Although Whitford said that about 590 bricks have been engraved thus far, there are still plenty of blank ones awaiting the addition of a veterans’ name.
For inclusion in the Walk of Honor, the personalized pavers can be acquired through a $100 donation. The veteran may be from anywhere in the U.S., living or deceased, who was honorably discharged from the military.
Order forms can be picked up and returned in Tawas City Hall, at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23), or downloaded from tawascity.org. The city’s website also contains links to a list of veterans located in the VRP, and a form for anyone interested in reserving the park.
Additional questions about the Walk of Honor may directed to Whitford at 989-362-3679, or by calling VRP Committee Member Jan Groff at 989-362-6777.
As pointed out by Whitford – whose husband, Bill, is also a veteran – the pavers make great Christmas or birthday gifts for the veteran in your life. Since 2014, the couple has placed the bricks which make up the Walk of Honor throughout the park.
Completion of the various projects have been aided by the paver sales, and Whitford says that funds go toward such other needs as replacing the flags when necessary.
In terms of the larger undertakings, the park is essentially finished; however, along with at least one other project in the works, upkeep will also be required as time goes on, so donations are always welcome. As when purchasing the pavers, anyone wanting to contribute to the VRP’s goals can make checks payable to: Veterans Recognition Plaza, P.O. Box 383, Tawas City, MI 48764-0383.
As the VRP proceeded with the first four phases at Tawas City Veteran’s Park, other items were also being incorporated to complement the space.
For example, among the many standout individuals recognized within the park, is U.S. Army (Army) Veteran Peter C. Lemon. In addition to numerous other accolades and awards, the 1968 Tawas Area High School graduate went on to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor and the VRP installed a granite plaque to commemorate his accomplishments.
Adorning the park, as well, are 10 granite memorial benches etched with names, photos and other details for dozens of veterans with ties to Iosco County, purchased by friends and family.
The first were unveiled on May 30, 2015, for Stanley Kubisiak, WWII; Andrew Klinger, WWII; Robert Price, Army sergeant and member of the military police; and the John Ernest Schirmer bench, which acknowledges five brothers who served in WWII.
Three more benches were dedicated on Memorial Day 2016, in honor of Amber H. Finnell, United States Air Force (USAF) and her grandfather, Dale E. Blackmore, Army; Earl T. O’Loughlin, USAF; and Chester C. Busch, USAF.
The Whitford Family bench was unveiled in November 2016, and recognizes the following military veterans from the family:
Jason J. Whitford, WWI, Army 1918, member of the “Polar Bear Expedition” to Northern Russia; Lloyd G. Whitford, WWII, Tec. 5, Army 1942-1946; Robert J. Whitford, Pvt., WWII, Army 1942-43; Shirley G. Crannell-Whitford, WWII, Army 1942-1945; Gary W. Whitford, SSGT., USAF 1949-1952; William W. Whitford, E4, Army 1965-1967; Dennis W. Whitford, E5, Army 1965-1967; Terrence K. Whitford, SP5, Army 1969-1970; Jimmie W. Youngs, Pvt., U.S. Marine Corps 1967-1968; Robert A. Brinkman, USAF 1952-1973; and Jason A. Compo, Army, eight years of service.
The ninth bench to join the park, in November 2017, pays homage to Army PFC Roy Holmes, who served in WWI, as well as his three sons who followed in his military footsteps. They are Andy Holmes, PFC, U.S. Marine Corps, WWII; David Holmes, Army, Korean War; and Herbert Holmes, PFC, Army, Korean War.
The 10th and final dedication occurred in May 2018, and the Kendall Family Veterans bench features photos of William C. “John,” Lester E. “Howdy,” Alvin R. “Bob,” Kendis J. “Jim,” Harry “Chuck,” Melbourne C. “Bib,” Jerry “Bucky,” and Carl B. “Corky” Kendall. In addition to these veterans, from a range of military branches, the bench includes a list of other serving family members, bringing the total to an impressive 46 names in all.
To honor veterans who entered the service while living in Iosco County, the VRP has dedicated much time and energy to the granite uprights, which are projected to be the final phase at the park.
Four large walls etched with the names of roughly 2,400 service members are in place currently, the first three of which were unveiled on Memorial Day 2018. Guided by employees of John Henry Excavating, the fourth panel went up on Sept. 9, 2021. Each one measures six feet tall and six inches thick, spans 3½ feet wide and weighs 2,800 pounds.
As for the time lapse between installations, Whitford explained that things were at a standstill when more names were needed in order to complete the fourth wall.
About 200-300 additional names are being sought, as well, since the plaza is designed to accommodate a fifth, smaller panel between the four larger ones.
While it costs thousands of dollars to engrave each wall, there is no charge to the veterans who wish to have their names included.
Whitford said that to qualify, he or she must have been from Iosco County, and honorably discharged from the military. The best proof is a copy of the veteran’s DD214 paperwork and, for more inquiries, contact Whitford. The documents may be taken to her, or to Tawas City Hall.
As reported, she and Groff have logged countless hours researching thousands of names for verification. Their efforts have paid off, as Whitford said that the VRP receives compliments all the time about the granite walls.
Also being commended by family members, veterans and other admirers, is VRP Committee Member John Bolen. Through his Tawas Bay Etchworks business, Bolen is the one behind creating the benches, as well as etching the names on the walls.
When Busch’s bench was unveiled, his son remarked that he was proud to have a beautiful bench, in such a beautiful setting, to honor his father.
During O’Loughlin’s dedication, he and his loved ones also thanked the VRP members for their efforts in bringing the park to life. O’Loughlin credited Bolen even further, for his overwhelming artistic ability.
The park is virtually complete now, and the benches and brick pavers were pivotal in furnishing, maintaining and enhancing same. However, there are no more benches available for purchase, and Whitford shared that paver sales have been down recently. So help is always appreciated in not only assisting with the next panel, but also ensuring that the park can be enjoyed for years to come.
Whitford has said that as long as there are wars, there are going to be veterans and the VRP will install more panels in the future, if need be.
While it’s great to keep our nation’s veterans in our minds each day, there’s something even more special about having an actual, physical place to go to reflect. Tawas City Veteran’s Park is a prime locale for this and, in addition to people being able to visit at their leisure, it has been host to Memorial Day, National POW/MIA Day and other events.
Whitford said that the space has also been used for funeral services, providing a beautiful location in which to pay such meaningful tributes.
- As noted on the city website, the following devoted their time for research, planning and development of the Iosco County Veterans Recognition Plaza: John Bolen, Ed Davidson, Kelly Frank, Dennis Frank, Patti Greenan, Jan Groff, Cary Hilbert, Mike Horning, Neil Mochty, Thomas Musolf, Bob Otis, Ed Phillips, Bob Price, Al Sherman, Naomi Stonehouse, Sue Weber, Sandy Whitford, Bill Whitfordand Lynette Wood. (veterans).
Most of us have someone close to us who is a veteran but, even in cases of those who don’t, everyone has realized the results of their sacrifices. While this is a debt that can never fully be repaid, civilians can still do their best to honor service members whenever possible. And a trip to Tawas City Veteran’s Park this Veteran’s Day, Friday, Nov. 11, is a great place to start.