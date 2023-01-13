OSCODA – Planning Commission and Economic Improvement Committee member Robert Tasior attended the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 to remind board and committee members of the annual training requirement. Members of township boards and committees are required to complete six hours of training related to their position annually.
Tasior said he has been appointed to be the "education guy" for the Planning Commission. With it being a new year, the training requirement starts anew.
"It is very important for all board members to get that training. There is one training in particular that I would highly recommend that we take. It's about boards working together. This is a new training available from the Michigan Association of Planners. I think it would be very helpful for our community if we took courses like that. I do plan on taking that course. Let's all get some good training this year," Tasior told trustees.
Tasior encouraged participation in the Michigan Association of Planners (MAP) new training "Making Good Decisions Together" to be held at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth on Thursday, March 16 from 5:30-8 p.m. The training is available in-person only. The member rate is $120 and the non-member rate is $150. A student rate of $25 is also available. The rates are available until March 9, after that there is a late fee added. As a MEDC designated Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) Oscoda Township is eligible for discount pricing.
According to the MAP website the training "delves into how the various local boards and commissions in understanding their respective roles and intentionally interacting with each other will yield more successful outcomes. Transparency and accountability mandates will be reviewed along with recent court findings."
Tasior added that he is going to try to bring training to the area and said that previous training in the area brought some money back to the community.
According to Superintendent Tammy Kline, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees approved Resolution 2021-31 on Nov. 8, 2021 requiring the six hours of training to "ensure all trustees and committee members got proper training."
The MAP website includes a calendar (https://www.planningmi.org/index.php?option=com_jevents&Itemid=115&task=.) with descriptions of available upcoming training opportunities.
Other upcoming topics include "Master Planning for Housing," "Stand by Your Plan," "Zoning Reform in Michigan," "Planning for Broadband" and "Accessory Dwelling Units." Many of the trainings are available virtually.