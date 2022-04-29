TEEN PLAY

TEEN PLAY – Cast of Tawas Bay Players teen production of "Professor, How Could You!"  They are, from left, back row: Riley Garrett, Addison Street, Nick Serda, Daniel Stone, Brendan Kellman Sowerby, Xander Whitford, Adriana Alonso Postigo and Ace Litzner; middle row: Jillian Howey, Abigail Herbolsheimer, Elizabeth Herr and Alexandra Perrot; front row: Mason Vincenty-Cole and Kyle Reynolds. Missing from photo are Hope Bellows, Mahcayla Nichols, Aspen Stockton, Joleen Whitford, Director Barb Hunter, Producer Stacy Perrot and Co-Producer Jolene Grusecki.

EAST TAWAS – The teens are back at Tawas Bay Players after a two year hiatus, and because of their eager return, a few parts are double-cast.

The play "Professor, How Could You!" is a fast-paced comedy set in the 1940s, but it still has broad appeal. According to the show's synopsis, Professor has been offered a deanship if he marries. Everyone tries to help, and his friend, John, offers his curly-headed secretary. She can't spell, but she'd make a wonderful wife! Tootsie is worried about being a spinster at 28, and she makes a great, lemon-chiffon pie. Vicky backs a southern charmer who makes a fool of every man she meets. As the candidates begin to "console" themselves, one wonders who will be chosen? Come to the playhouse and find out!

Show dates are May 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14 at 7 p.m. and 8 and 15 at 2 p.m.

For more information, call 989-362-8373 or go online at tawasbayplayers.com.

