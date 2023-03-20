OSCODA – Authorities have provided an update on an incident which occurred in Oscoda Township on March 10. As reported last week, after being dispatched for a shooting at about 6:50 p.m., the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) located an injured person on scene at an address on Potomac Road.
The OTPD has since advised that on-scene officers located Timothy Giffin, 40, with a gunshot wound to his leg. Giffin was transported by Iosco County EMS for medical treatment.
It is alleged that investigating officers collected information consistent with Giffin being on the premises, outside of the home, threatening occupants of the residence over a dispute about damages done to a truck he drove.
Investigating officers allege to have also collected information consistent with Giffin entering the home after being told to leave the premises, and then being shot inside the home by an occupant of the residence.
The OTPD states that on Monday, March 13, Giffin was discharged from the hospital and arrested for 1st-degree home invasion, related to this incident.
As of press time, Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank stated that Giffin is still lodged in the Iosco County Jail.
In addition to EMS personnel, other agencies which assisted the OTPD on the night of the incident, included the Michigan State Police, Tawas City and East Tawas police departments and the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the OTPD at 989-739-9113, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
The related court documents requested by this publication came in as this week’s paper was being put to bed, so additional details on the case will be shared in next week’s edition.