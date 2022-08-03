LANSING – Every two years, the Michigan Inland Lakes Convention brings together passionate lakefront property owners, lake scientists, policy makers and conservationists to spark new ideas and inspire stewardship of inland lakes.
This year’s convention, centered on the theme “Protecting Lakes Today for Tomorrow,” will take place via Zoom Sept. 14-16.
The three-day virtual event will include more than 45 presentations and workshops designed to engage, educate and empower. Participants can choose from a variety of concurrent sessions focused on specific issues such as fisheries management, landscaping near shorelines, lake protection and governance, algal blooms, native freshwater mussels, communications, policy, invasive species, lake restoration and much more. Wednesday and Thursday will also include keynote speakers regionally recognized for their contributions to the field of lake science and conservation.
Registration is $60 and includes three days of virtual workshops, presentations and networking opportunities. Student registration is $15. A complete agenda is available on the convention website. Sign up today to save your spot!
Registration closes Sept. 11.