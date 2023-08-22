EAST TAWAS – If the calendar says its the last weekend in August, then it’s time for the Blues in East Tawas.
Featuring nine bands, the 21st annual Blues by the Bay begins its three-day run under the big top at Harbor Park. Put on by the volunteer Tawas Blues by the Bay Board, admission is a $35 Blues button.
“It’s a good one,” Ken Murphy, Tawas Blues president, said of this year’s line-up. Murphy said the 2023 performers is a mix of new and returning bands.
“I think people will have a good time,” he said.
Here’s this weekend’s Blues schedule:
• Friday, Aug. 25
6 p.m. – Deuce ‘n a Quarter
8 p.m. – The Jim Cummings Band
• Saturday, Aug. 26
Noon — The Blues Guys
2 p.m. — Rusty Wright Band
4 p.m. — Chris Canas Band
6 p.m. — Zac Harmon
8 p.m. — The Jimmys
Sunday, Aug. 27
1 p.m. – Carl Caballero and the Wreckage
3 p.m. – Motor City Josh and the Big 3
Deuce ‘n a Quarter opens this year’s Blues festival and is an award-winning band. As 2023 International Blues Challenge finalists, the band has gained recognition among top blues acts and have earned themselves the title of one of the current notable bands. In addition, front-man Brian Peters was awarded the Lee Oskar Best Harmonica Player award in the 2023 International Blues Challenge. Original music is their forte and their sound has something for everyone, regardless of whether you prefer traditional blues or something more modern and upbeat.
Also on Friday is The Jim Cummings Band. Jim Cummings has been playing bass and singing lead since he was 13. He has toured with Gregg Allman, Odyssey, The Coasters, The Drifters, and Edgar Winter, among others. He also has worked with The Beach Boys, The Tubes, Dick Wagner, Grand Funk, Alice Cooper and others.
Jim has played on hundreds of sessions and film scores and also starred in touring productions of “Jesus Christ Superstar” as Jesus, Little Shop of Horrors as The Plant, Miss Saigon as the Pimp, My Favorite Year as Alan Swann, and continues to tour with The Jim Cummings Band.
The Blues Guys is the first of five bands to perform Saturday. According to this year’s program, the five-member band is comprised of Neno B., Jon J., Jeff G., Nicky T. and Big Al.
The Rusty Wright Band hails from Winter Haven, Fla. Rusty Wright is a masterful lyric storyteller, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and producer and he is often called upon to be a ‘celebrity counselor’ for Rock-n-Roll Fantasy Camps across the U.S. This Billboard Top 10 artist’s sound is a hot-rod fusing of Texas-style blues; swinging boogie and Southern guitar rock.
Chris Canas, “Detroit’s Prince Of The Blues,” has grown up with music in his life whether it be his Mom singing to him or taking him to see Ray Charles at Hart Plaza or his Dad singing and dancing him to sleep as a kid. Music is part of his very soul and is the main reason he has grown into such a musical person today. This band is a powerhouse of Blues, Funk, and Soul music.
Zac Harmon is an award-winning guitarist, singer, and songwriter whose distinctive style continues the lineage of American Blues music. Born and raised in Jackson, Miss., Zac Harmon is a true embodiment of the music that emanated from the city’s historic Farish Street district, home of blues legend Elmore James. Given that Zac was exposed to a lot of music in his home, neighborhood, and local culture, it’s not surprising that he turned out a Blues musician. His mom played piano, and his dad, the city’s first state registered black pharmacist, played harmonica and tended to the needs of artists such as Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Ike and Tina Turner, Albert King, and Little Milton.
Headlining this year’s festival is The Jimmys. From Madison, Wis., The Jimmys is an award-winning festival favorite bringing people together from coast to coast, Canada, Europe, and the Caribbean for over fourteen years. The Jimmys feature band leader Jimmy Voegeli phenomenal Hammond B-3 keyboardist, singer and songwriter; an experienced killer rhythm section steeped in blues with Perry Weber on guitar, Chris Sandoval on drums and John Wartenwieler on bass and the icing on the cake is the best horn section in the Midwest — Pete Ross on saxophone, Mike Boman on trumpet and Joe Goltz on trombone.
Carl Caballero and The Wreckage are a high-octane blues rock/roots rock power quartet. The band hails from Hazel Park. Carl Caballero and The Wreckage are Carl Caballero – harmonica and lead vocals; Chris Putt – rhythm and lead guitar and vocals; Jake Segall – drums and percussion; and Mike Bertrand – bass guitar and vocals.
Motor City Josh & the Big 3 closes out this year’s Blues festival. Born in Warren to a musical family, Motor City Josh is an accomplished songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and renowned slide guitarist, Motor City Josh spent over 15 years (2000 — 2015) touring relentlessly throughout the 48 contiguous states. He and his bandmates logged hundreds of thousands of miles riding up and down the highways and byways of America. In the process, they amassed a loyal following throughout the south and all along the east coast – traveling from Key West, Fla. to Rockland, Maine.