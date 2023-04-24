WHITTEMORE – The Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore Fire Department recently responded to an outside fire in Whittemore, the cause of which remains under investigation.
According to Chief Rick Farrand, the department was dispatched to the incident – which occurred on Towerline Road, near Nikki Lane – shortly after 4 p.m. on April 10.
He described the location as a heavily wooded area, with multiple seasonal residences.
While the fire did break out near some of these structures, Farrand noted that it didn’t threaten any of the homes.
The blaze entailed about 12 acres in total, which the chief says was contained and extinguished with the help of the Plainfield Township Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources.
“We are still investigating the cause but believe it may have been from a smoldering fire in a fire pit,” Farrand stated.
He adds that there were no injuries, and that crews remained on scene until approximately 8 p.m.