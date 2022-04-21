HALE – Hale Eagle Riders 4217 has launched its 2022 season.
A club meeting will be held Tuesday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m., at Hale Eagles 4217. The meeting will include installation of board officers and a model kit motorcycle show with a trophy awarded to the show's winner.
The first dinner ride is set for Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m., to the Clear Lake Bar.
Saturday, May 28 is the Memorial Weekend Turkey Dinner, from 4 to 7 p.m.
For more information on the group, email Landon Cable, past president, at pineriverman1011@aol.com.