MIO – For awhile in Thursday’s North Star League Big Dipper boys’ basketball game, Whittemore-Prescott was able to make it interesting at top-10 ranked Mio. They couldn’t keep up with the Thunderbolts throughout however, eventually falling, 68-47.
“The kids played their hearts out and came up a little short,” head coach Ryan Lomason said. “Had some good runs in the game.”
Mio opened the game with a 13-3 lead, with W-P’s lone points coming from a three pointer by Mark Howie.
Brady Oliver had an and-one play to pull the Cards within 13-6, with Mio taking a 15-6 lead after one.
The Bolts canned a three pointer to take an 18-6 lead early in the second, but W-P fought back, getting a pair of baskets by Oliver to pull within 18-11 and an Ashton Hunt three pointer brought them within 21-16.
A Will LaFranca trey pulled the Cards even closer, down just 23-19 with about two minutes left in the half. The Cardinals forced a Mio turnover on their ensuing possession, but they were unable to convert on a strong scoring opportunity the other way.
Mio netted the final five points of the half to lead 28-19 at the break.
Oliver hit a pair of free throws to draw W-P to within 28-21 early in the third, and a LaFranca three saw the Mio lead sit at 34-24. LaFranca followed that with a steal and fast-break hoop that trimmed it to 34-26.
The Bolts responded by closing the quarter on a 16-4 run however, giving them a 50-30 lead entering the fourth, and W-P couldn’t get back into things in the final minutes.
The Cards had Oliver lead the way with 18 points, LaFranca and Hunt put in 10 points apiece, Dylan Cockrell netted six and Howie finished with three.
On Monday, Jan. 23 the Cardinals won a home NSL crossover game over AuGres, 49-25.
“The boys played good on both sides of the ball, had a few mistakes but in the end played well and pulled off the win,” Lomason said.
The Cards were able to lead 16-3 after the first quarter and 30-10 at the half and 27-18 entering the fourth.
Hunt hit three treys and finished with 19 points, Oliver was good for nine points, LaFranca netted seven, Logan Aiello had six, Aiden Massicotte scored three, Mark Howie and Xander Colvin had two points apiece Dylan Broughton had one point.
W-P (5-6 overall, 1-3 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Alcona on Tuesday, stays at home to battle Oscoda on Friday and hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday.