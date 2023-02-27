TAWAS CITY – There are still a few home games left on the schedule, but Friday’s home contest with Ogemaw Heights was officially senior night for the Tawas Area boys basketball team. The Braves and their talented six seniors didn’t disappoint either, as they drained 14 three pointers and played their way to a 75-56 victory.
“A great night, great night,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “So, I am not going to lie, this is my favorite group of seniors I’ve had from an aspect that my kid is on the team and all his buddies are on the team and they are all a pretty tight knit bunch. It was a great senior night to recognize those guys and I thought the framed uniforms (presented to the seniors before the game) turned out pretty nice, they were pretty cool. I felt good about that.”
The game itself was pretty good too. Tawas had their usual three point barrage, hitting for six from behind the arc, in the first quarter alone, and seemingly led by at least double digits the whole way.
“We came out and played well offensively and I thought Ogemaw played pretty good too, they hit some shots in the paint that were contested and I thought were tough shots to hit,” Kaems said. “We went through stretches where we shot it really well and went through stretches that we struggled a bit, but overall it was a great win.”
Granite Barringer knocked down a three pointer to get the scoring started on the night. Jake Look hit a three in the opening frame as well, and Alex Kaems was able to bury four from behind the long line as Tawas led 20-11 after one.
The second started with a three pointer by Evan Mochty for a 23-11 lead. Ethan Hedglin made back-back-blocks on an Ogemaw possession midway through the second, and he cashed the ball in on the other end with a three pointer for a 30-16 lead.
Leading 36-24 in the final seconds of the first half, Kaems took an inbounds pass and launched a quick three point shot from the left corner. The ball hit the rim, bounced high up in the air, but with the ultimate shooters’ touch it came back through the net as the buzzer sounded for a 39-24 halftime lead.
The Falcons were hitting just enough shots to hang around in the middle of the third, as they drilled a three that trimmed the Tawas lead to 46-36.
Out of a timeout, the Braves had Hedglin send home a three from the right corner, and on their next possession, Kaems buried one in from the left corner for a 52-36 advantage, and Ogemaw never threatened from there.
“They cut it to 10, we called a timeout and we hit those back-to-back threes and it went from 10 to 16 like that,” Kaems said. “We had another really good look at a three that rattled in and out that would have made it 19, but it just didn’t go. I thought we responded well to their runs. They would get it to 10, but never got it closer then that. I thought that was a good response from our guys.”
Tawas held a 61-46 lead entering the fourth, where Hedglin and Look netted threes to help finish off the win.
“It seemed to me like the guys had fun, they enjoyed it,” Kaems said. “I think they enjoy playing with each other so I think that is really cool to see. Of course, when you’re playing well it is a lot more fun to play, right?”
Kaems finished with 21 points, coming on seven three pointers. Barringer had 17 points, Hedglin was able to net 15 points, Vinnie Frank scored 11, Look netted six and Mochty added five.
Tawas (14-5 overall) played at Hillman on Tuesday, welcomes in Alpena today (Wednesday) and wraps up the regular season at home on Friday against Bay City Central. The Braves host a Division 3 district, with their first game coming on Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s game between Oscoda and Whittemore-Prescott.