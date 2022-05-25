Milwaukee, Wis. – The USDA Forest Service Eastern Region has announced distribution of more than $4.1 million in grants across the Northeast and Midwest to restore the health of rural forest landscapes.
Through the Landscape Scale Restoration competitive grant program, the Forest Service provides funding to states and partners working on non-federal lands to improve watershed health for people and wildlife and to reduce wildfire risk, and the spread of invasive plants, insects, and diseases. According to the Forest Service, healthy forests store and filter the water that we need every day and provide critical buffers to storm runoff; helping to reduce the risk of flooding downstream.
“These grants provide much needed funding directly to states, nonprofits, and other partners for significant collaborative forest restoration projects,” said Gina Owens, Eastern Regional forester. “The majority of this year’s funded projects support the USDA’s Equity Action Plan by providing funding for projects with a high impact for underserved and rural communities.”
This year, 17 funded projects will collectively:
• Improve forest ecosystem health and benefits of over 95,000 acres of forestland through forest management for wildlife, removal of invasive species, treatment for hazardous fuels, prescribed burns, restoration of riparian areas, and tree planting.
• Plant over 796,000 trees and shrubs in rural communities.
• Provide assistance and training to 23,000 private forest landowners and practitioners through technical assistance visits, training workshops, and demonstration areas.
• Reach 310,500 people through outreach and educational programs.
• Develop plans for improved forest management on over 3.5 million acres.
The Landscape Scale Restoration (LSR) competitive grant program encourages collaborative, science-based restoration of rural forest landscapes and addresses State Forest Action Plan priorities while leveraging public and private resources. The Eastern Region has distributed nearly $28 million in funding for LSR projects since 2016.
Michigan
Grantee: Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Federal investment: $299,381
Non-federal match: $300,000
Project Title: Forests to MI Faucet
Project Description: Implement USDA Forest Service spatial analysis to manage, restore and protect forests in priority watersheds for surface drinking water. Michigan Department of Natural Resources and five partners will engage with 11+ municipal water utilities to plant trees and protect forests in priority areas of their source water protection plans. Partners will provide landowners with multiple tools, people and programs to help them become aware, engaged and active in managing and protecting family forests. This project serves areas with high social vulnerability and lays groundwork for a future market for water quality.
Grantee: Huron Pines Resource Conservation and Development Council
Federal investment: $299,925
Non-federal match: $299,925
Project Title: Overcoming Barriers to Prescribed Fire in Michigan
Project Description: Despite wide recognition of prescribed fire’s importance to community safety and ecosystem health, few private landowners are burning in Michigan. Surveys identified safety concerns, cost, availability of tools and training and lack of qualified contractors as barriers. Project partners are committed to overcoming these barriers. Using a collaborative approach we will raise fire literacy in the community, equip and train lands managers in wildland fire skills and provide hands-on experiences to reduce hazardous fuels and restore ecosystems.