OSCODA – The end of an era came on Feb. 27 when the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees decided to enact the 90-day termination clause in EIC Director Todd Dickerson's contract.
As previously reported, the action was taken as the board came out of closed session and before the regular meeting started. There were very few people in the audience to witness the 5 to 2 vote. While rumors of the action circulated through the community, some seemed to be holding their breath to see if it was true.
Dickerson was hired in November 2019 as a contractor. The fact that he lived in Maumee Ohio, and continues to live there, created controversy and made residents question his commitment to Oscoda Township.
Dickerson's pay, which significantly exceeded that of the township superintendent, also raised eyebrows. In 2022, when his contract was brought up for renewal early, Treasurer Jaimie McGuire questioned the dollar amount of the contract that Superintendent Tammy Kline and the township attorney had written. According to McGuire, Dickerson received $390,000 in pay before the 90-day termination clause was enacted.
McGuire had done quite a bit of research to determine what other municipalities were paying EIC directors with an emphasis on communities that had attained Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) status with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
As previously reported, according to McGuire, Dickerson's contract was out of line with the size of the township and its annual budget. McGuire also learned that Dickerson had a contract with other communities to serve as the EIC Director at a much lower cost than Oscoda was paying him.
In addition to being paid as the EIC Director, Dickerson's business Black Swamp was paid an additional $3,300 for migrating data onto the township website, a project that has allegedly not been completed, according to officials.
As previously reported, the EIC websites were never connected to the township’s website as discovered by Trustees Tim Cummings and Jeremy Spencer during their recent review of the website. The trustees said they would make the necessary changes.
Dickerson's new three-year contract was rushed through and approved during 2022 by a vote of 5 to 2 with Ann Richards, who was the supervisor at the time, and McGuire voting no.
During the contract renewal, Richards said the time before signing the new contract provided an opportunity to review duties, set goals and renegotiate. However, none of this occurred before the new contract went into effect.
By all accounts Dickerson's biggest accomplishment was attaining Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) designation for the township through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The designation made the township and its businesses eligible for a variety of grants from the MEDC. As previously reported, the process was started by Richards when she was employed by the township.
However, even the grant opportunities resulted in controversy when Dickerson missed the deadline for the first round of Match on Main grants and recommended that the EIC decline both grant applications submitted by two local businesses for the second round. The EIC voted to submit the applications at its February meeting that Dickerson did not attend, and one of the EIC members submitted the applications because Dickerson was on vacation.
Creating a Social District in downtown Oscoda was also one of Dickerson's accomplishments. The Edelweiss, The Office and Tait's Bill of Fare all made applications to the state to be part of the social district that spans from Furtaw Field through the downtown.
The sale of the Aune Medical Center proved to be a long drawn out process that resulted in questions about ethical business practices. After the township sold the building during an online auction, the building continued to be listed on the EIC website for several months. Dickerson, who was hired by the new owner to serve as the property manager, negotiated a storage fee for the township.
Dickerson made some promises that weren't kept. At one board meeting at the end of 2021 he told board members there would be so much economic growth that new buildings would need to be built downtown. However, today there continue to be vacant and blighted buildings throughout the downtown.
Local residents and business owners said they felt threatened by Dickerson. When Dickerson made a comment on Facebook about a Hammerhead, some officials brushed it off as referring to a shark, when it was obvious to most that Dickerson was referring to a gun when he said he was at the bar with his trusty Hammerhead at his side waiting for Oscoda warriors.
Business owners, who asked not to be named, said they felt threatened and were afraid of retaliation from Dickerson.
Oscoda resident Kelly Brown went to Superintendent Tammy Kline in November with complaints about how the September community survey was handled by Dickerson.
Brown alleged that she and other volunteers on the Downtown Redevelopment Committee did most of the work on developing and mailing the survey.
Through multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, Brown obtained copies of expense reports submitted by Dickerson that according to township policy included unallowable expenses and mileage reimbursement for travel back to his home in Ohio.
McGuire said she declined the reimbursement requests but she was overridden and Dickerson was paid with no questions from the township board. In total he was reimbursed for approximately $7,700 in expenses, bringing the total the township paid him to over $400,000. With the 90-day termination clause in effect, Dickerson will be paid through the end of May.
According to Supervisor Bill Palmer, the township recently cut all ties with Dickerson, who was allegedly "creating a problem." It was previously reported that the EIC Committee had given Dickerson tasks to complete at their most recent meeting. However, at the advice of the township attorney, the township cut ties early with Dickerson.
Palmer said he would like to see the township hire an employee to serve as the EIC director. He was unsure at this point if the position would be full or part time. Palmer added that the township would not hire anyone until it finished paying off Dickerson's contract at the end of May. Palmer expects the EIC to continue to conduct business without a director. The next meeting of the EIC is scheduled for Thursday April 6 at 4 p.m.