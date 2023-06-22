OSCODA – Recently Cynthia Lee and her five children were walking to Dollar General from their home on Hillcrest in Oscoda. Her kids asked if they could purchase trash bags to clean up the trash they saw on their walk. The family went into Dollar General and bought trash bags and gloves. They spent the next hour cleaning the Dollar General parking lot and ended up with four 13-gallon trash bags full of trash.
While the Lee family has been picking up trash on their nightly walks, the family decided they wanted to make Community Cleanups a regular event. On Saturday, June 17, a group of volunteers including the Lee family, Rebecca Miller who works at Family Fare, and the owners of Marci and Sons Lawn Maintenance and Firewood spent several hours cleaning the parking lot at Family Fare. Marci and Sons trimmed bushes and cut down weeds on the property.
"We're making the Earth better," is the reason Lee's six-year-old participates. Her seven-year-old asks why they are picking up other people's trash.
The Saturday, July 1 Community Cleanup is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Shell Gas Station at 11 and work their way north. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and trash bags. For those who can't help, but want to donate, donations of trash bags, gloves, bug spray, sunscreen and bottled water can be made at Gilbert's Drug Store and Dollar General.
Community Cleanups will take place every Saturday through the end of October. Lee is setting up a Facebook page for the events and will post upcoming dates to local Facebook pages.