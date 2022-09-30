LANSING – If you're looking for a fun, informative way to learn about the invasive species that pose a threat to Michigan's land, water, fish and wildlife, and what you can do to help, give the NotMiSpecies webinar series a try.
The webinar explores how agencies, universities and local organizations are working together to protect our state's natural resources through the Michigan Invasive Species Program.
Two upcoming webinars include:
• There’s a lamprey in my classroom! Infusing invasive species education into statewide programs (Thursday, Oct. 26, 9-10 a.m.) Whether you’re an educator, a parent or someone who just enjoys learning, Tracy Page, DNR aquatic education coordinator, will explain how to take advantage of the department's educational programs as you travel the state, or even in your own home or classroom.
• Treat me right! Rules, regulations and best practices for controlling aquatic invasive species in Michigan’s inland lakes (Thursday, Nov. 10, 9-10 a.m.) Join Eric Calabro, environmental quality analyst with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to learn about state regulations and options – When is a permit needed? What are safe, effective treatments? – for control of aquatic invasives.
Nearly two dozen past webinars on a variety of topics (rock snot, boating hygiene, environmental DNA, to name a few) are available to watch anytime, too. Visit the NotMiSpecies webinar page for registration information, past programs and more.