TAWAS CITY – Tawas and Oscoda ran at the six team Rifle River Invitational, hosted by Standish-Sterling on Wednesday.

In the girls’ race, the Lady Braves finished in third, while Oscoda did not have enough runners to tally a team score.

For Tawas, Alyssa Runyan was in fourth with a time of 25:22, Audrey Nguyen was eighth with a 26:50, Mckenzie Nunn was 11th on a run of 27:21, Megan Wood placed 13th at 28:13, Brooke Barnes had a 20th place run with a 33:25, Abby Kloska crossed the line 22nd with a 36:25, Sophya Sawielski was 27th by crossing at 43:14 and Veronica Durkiewicz and Joy Qui were 28th and 29th with times of 43:23 and 43:27.

For the Lady Owls, Kaitlynne Stephan was fifth with a solid run of 26:28, Avery Lopez placed ninth on a time of 27:00 and Malaiah Miller was able to come in 19th with a finishing time of 31:16.

The Tawas boys finished in eighth place as well. They had David Moreno lead things with an eighth place finish and time of 22:10. Jace Cota was right behind in ninth with a 22:16. Henry Brummeler was 14th at 24:13, Lucas MacEwen was 17th and Nicholas Sides was 18th on times of 24:17 and 25:21, Ben Harrison placed 24th on a 27:42, Vincent Lin was able to run a 29:17 and was 26th and Adam Billinghurst was 28th with a 34:03.

The Owls had two runners in the race. Jack Lukach finished 11th with a time of 23:16 and Andrew Moore was able to finish 22nd on a run of 26:12.

Tawas heads to the Reese Invitational today (Wednesday) and is at the Kalkaska Invitational on Tuesday.

Oscoda heads to the first North Star League jamboree on Tuesday, held at Fairview.

