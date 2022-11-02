AUGRES — Winning last week’s playoff opener over Kinde North Huron was nice. A win at home on Saturday against Morrice (1 p.m. kickoff) would give AuGres a regional championship for the second year in a row. Though standing in fifth ranked AuGres’ (9-1 overall) way is a solid eighth ranked Morrice (8-2) team; that is coming off an 62-6 thrashing over Peck last week in its playoff opener.
“Morrice is going to be a tough team,” AuGres head coach Brian Sanchez said. “They are primarily a power offense. They run multiple formations and get the blockers where they need to be. They are going to be bigger and stronger than we are, we just need to go out and play our game, execute and make tackles.”
The Orioles play in the difficult Central Michigan 8-man Football Conference; where they lost to Division 1 second ranked Merrill and playoff qualifier Fulton. They average 43 points a game and have given up about 20 points a game. In their win over Peck last week, senior running back Drew McGown had a monster game, running for 216 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.
Sanchez feels his team is more than ready for the challenge.
“Our kids have been surprising us all season,” he said. “You always hope for a good season, but figured that we would have some growing pains with such a young group. We saw a little at the beginning of the season, but we are playing some good ball now.”
This will be AuGres’ first Saturday contest of the year, although as the distance between teams the deeper squads get into the post-season, the more common Saturday afternoon kicks become.
“Anytime you change from the normal it can be difficult,” Sanchez said. “Playing on a Saturday can complicate things. However, we both have to do it.”
And working in the Wolverines’ favor is of course playing in their home stadium.
“Having a home field advantage can be a good thing,” Sanchez said. “The energy in a playoff game is different. We are in a week-by-week season right now. When you have your whole community there it brings a different energy to the game.”
A playoff game at home with a regional championship trophy on the line? That is what playing football this time of year is all about.
“The key to this week is to get the run game going well enough that it opens the passing game which we haven’t been able to do most of the season due to being up so big,” Sanchez said. “Defensively we are going to have to be able to recognize the different formations and have good flow to the ball. Most importantly, we need to break down to make tackles and minimize the yards.”