OSCODA — You’ve probably seen her zipping around town in a golf cart watering flowers. Or maybe, you’ve seen her sitting in a flower bed pulling weeds.
Jenna Corwin, has been a fixture in downtown Oscoda for the past three summers. Corwin works as a seasonal employee for the Department of Public Works (DPW).
Corwin has the ideal summer job. She loves flowers, plants and loves to be outside. Corwin spends 45-50 hours per week tending to the township’s flowers and flower beds. She waters and weeds six days per week during most weeks. Corwin said she doesn’t mind coming in on the weekends.
Corwin takes responsibility for obtaining raises for seasonal township employees.
“I kept going to the township to bug them,” she stated.
“I was so happy,” Corwin said in response to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voting to raise seasonal employee wages to $16 per hour. The increase took effect on Tuesday morning.
Corwin, who earned $12 per hour prior to the increase, works overtime (paid at time and a half) each week. She will be seeing a substantial increase in her paycheck, wages she uses to pay for her college education.
Corwin is one of only three current DPW seasonal employees. She said the other two are responsible for cleaning restrooms, mowing lawns and other duties. Corwin believes that the increase in wages will bring in more applicants. One caveat is that DPW employees need to be 18 years old.
Corwin grew up in Oscoda, her parents moved here for the Air Force Base. Her mom recently retired from teaching. Corwin attends Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo and is majoring in Spanish. She hopes to work with Kalitta in the future where she hopes to use her Spanish, since they have international operations.