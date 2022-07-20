OSCODA — Water levels may have slowed the times down at the annual Curley Memorial Canoe Race in Oscoda on Saturday. That certainly didn’t turn down the excitement however, as the duo of Wes Dean, 27, of Grayling, and Ryan Halstead, 35, of Grayling, pulled away from a group of teams to win the race by almost two minutes; with their winning time reading 2:34:49.
“Definitely a good confidence booster leading up to the marathon,” Dean said. “This is definitely the time of year where you want to start moving fast.”
With the Spike’s Challenge next weekend in Grayling and the AuSable River Canoe Marathon looming July 30, it certainly is a good time to rack up another win for the duo.
“Everything is kind of coming together, like a good puzzle,” Halstead said. “It is a good confidence boost and I think that we have the next two races are going to be our hardest.”
The event, which began on the embankment of Cooke Dam, saw paddlers race a short distance upstream, before rounding a buoy and portaging over the dam. After a second portage over Foote Dam, paddlers continued towards the conclusion of the race at Finish Line Park in downtown Oscoda.
At Foote Dam, Dean and Halstead were in a pack of three other teams. From there they put enough distance on the other teams to have a relatively comfortable victory.
“The first half of the race is all deep water and it really hard to get separation,” Dean said. “Really, the race starts at Foote Dam. We just kind of stayed in the pack and took it fairly easy with plans to go really hard once we got to Foote.”
Dean and Halstead have now won three races together this season; including this springs’ Klondike Challenge, also held in Oscoda. Historically this was Dean’s second Curley win and Halstead’s fourth.
“I have raced with a lot of people from Quebec, so it is really nice to have a partner that lives close to me,” Halstead, a former marathon champion said. “It is nice to be able to train with (your marathon partner). Regardless of what the outcome is at Spikes, the marathon is a different beast so we will end up focusing on that. That is our main goal, the marathon.”
A total of 57 teams competed in the race, which is known in the canoe racing scene as one of the best precursors to the marathon.
“Wes and Ryan’s win, plus the performance of several other teams, really sets the stage for the marathon in a couple weeks,” Ryan Matthews, one of the many event volunteers said. “Many say the Curley is the best preview race for the Marathon, so I’m sure we’ll see Wes and Ryan amongst the top teams competing for the championship.”
Following Dean and Halstead was Mike Davis, 31, of Homer and Kyle Mynar, 37, of Grayling in a second place time of 2:36:44, Chris Issendorf, 40, New Braunfels, TX and Matt Meersman, 45, South Bend, IN was third at 2:36:46, Danny Medina, 28, of Homer and Colin Hunter, 41, of Grayling was fourth at 2:37:49 and in fifth was Rich Lauth, 49, of Grosse Ile and Matt Gabriel, 38, of Grayling at 2:39:09.
Sixth place had Carson Burmeister, 25, Grayling and Pete Mead, 41, Traverse City with a 2:39:52, seventh was Travis Mecklenburg, 19, Columbus, OH and Austin Weiler, 30, Roscommon at 2:42:51, eighth was Weston Willoughby, 31, Traverse City and Dane Trudgeon, 15, East Lansing 2:43:50, Russ Reker, 58, Lapeer and Zach Childs, 20, Bay City was ninth at 2:45:30 and in 10th was Jason Hatfield, 44, Grayling and Brad Wilson, 40, Rockford in a time of 2:46:20.
Mike Hartman, 45, Grayling and Mike Hale, 38, Grayling were 11th at 2:46:33, Kyle Stonehouse, 28, a former East Tawas resident and now of Grayling and Kaitlin Mynar, 31, of Grayling were 12th at 2:46:44, in 13th was Tad Hill, 44, Livonia and Mary Schlimmer, 31, Traverse City at 2:47:22, Doug Dalman, 47, Grand Rapids and Bill Torongo, 60, Grayling were 14th at 2:47:24 and Ben Tarbutton, 37, Mancelona and Tom Trudgeon, 63, East Lansing placed 15th at 2:47:58.
In 16th was David Hawkins, 40, Grayling and Sean Casey, 44, Grayling at 2:50:00, Jackson Tucker, 25, Grand Rapids and Dylan Kirk, 30, Worcester, MA was 17th at 2:50:13, in 18th was Joe Leusby, 38, Traverse City and Rob Shadley, 38, Cass City at 2:50:40, placing 19th was Nick Walton, 49, Eaton Rapids and Virginia Parker, 43, Martindale, TX at 2:51:42 and in 20th was David Teddy, 48, Dexter and Flash Marsh, 45, Mio at 2:51.45.
Jon Webb, 62, of Mio, a former Oscoda resident and Sarah Webb, 61, Mio were 21st at 2:53:22, Sean Brabant, 32, Roscommon and Jason Sharpe, 34, Roscommon were 22nd at 2:53:57, in 23rd was Joe Roman, 50, Royal Oak and Alan Putnam, 36, Linden at 2:54:05, Roxanne Barton, 65, Homer and Rebecca Davis, 32, Homer were 24th at 2:54:33 and crossing 25th was the team of Josh Ball, 35, Roscommon and Brian Borchers, 35, Roscommon at 2:54:34.
In 26th saw the Oscoda duo of Kyle Charters, 23, and Caleb Watson, 19 finish with a time of 2:54:41. Kristi Treston, 28, Traverse City and Katie Treston, 33, Traverse City were 27th at 2:55:09, taking 28th was Zach Cheney, 25, Livonia and Mike Garon, 64, Washington Twp at 2:55:56, Rodney Elliott, 54, Grayling and Jo Hamlin, 27 Grayling was 29th at 2:56:18 and in 30th was Doug Heady, 64, Ann Arbor and Sean Newmister, 37, Whitmore Lake by clocking a 2:57:45.
In 31st through 40th was Robert Smith, 48, Grayling and William Fowler, 31, Grayling (2:57:48), Bruce Barton, 65, Homer, Cecili Bugge, 22, Homer (2:57:54), LJ Bourgeois, 45, Oscoda and Carrie Montgomery, 52, Mikado (2:58:10), Roy Sowersby, 61, Dearborn Heights and Aaron Putnam, 38, North Branch (3:00:43), Scott Doederlein, 51, Gaylord and Chris Ecker, 58, Mio (3:00:57), Ryan Childs, 49, Bay City and Chuck Hewitt, 63, Bay City (3:01:45), Brian Barkholz, 40, Hale and Orville Short Jr., 56, Luzerne (3:01:52), Matt McDonald, 32, Grayling and Nick McDonald, 29, West Bloomfield (3:02:56), Chase Matthews, 24, Jackson, former Lincoln resident and Nate Greeley, 28 St. Johns (3:03:30) and Tony Short, 58, Traverse City and Terry Curley, 62, East Tawas (3:03:38).
Taking 41st through 50th was Noah VanderVeen, 25, Tawas City and Josie VanderVeen, 26, Tawas City (3:04:12), Ray Bauer, 65, Cincinnati, OH and Dwight Walker, 68, Kendallville, IN (3:05:23), Bill Mahaffy, 41, Grayling and Dianna Jurewicz 59, Omer (3:05:30), Ted Lind, 37, Bay City, Chris Hewitt, 32, Lansing (3:05:34), Robby Kimsel 50, East Tawas and Joey Kimsel, 41, Oscoda (3:05:36), Phil Armstrong, 35, Grayling and Bryan Bearss, 45, Anchorage, AK (3:07:50), Bryce Martin, 29, Kawkawlin and Nickie Owens, 44, Frederic (3:10:10), Andrew Weeks, 58, Battle Creek and Lynne Witte, 68, Cheboygan (3:10:16), Keith Wojahn, 58, Tawas City) and Jerry Killingbeck, 53, East Tawas (3:10:18), and Natalie Kellogg, 18, Montague and Mike Kellogg 53, Montague (3:11:01).
In 51st, 52nd and 53rd was Mandee Mlcek, 45, Wasilla, AK and David Hallison, 49, St. Clair (3:14:05), Andrew Lane, 39, Lenaw WI and Ray Lane, 72, Skandia, former Glennie resident (3:15:10) and Fred Mills, 68, Roscommon and Heather Minkel, 34, Roscommon (3:15:12).
Four teams were also in the Expert II Division. In finishing order was Spencer Opperman, 19, Gaylord and Brennan Berkshire, 18, Gaylord (3:08:07), Richard Holsbeke, 49, Comins and Ursula Latreille, 50, Curran (3:09:40), Kelly Mammel, 40, Kihei, HI and Jay Mammel, 71, East Tawas (3:13:48) and Josh Kellogg, 39, Curran and Trevor Cooke, 36 Cooke, 36, Grayling (3:35:35).
In Sunday’s C1 race, Mike Davis, 31, of Homer won in a time of 1:05:38. This was his fifth career Curley C1 victory.
The C1 race, which had a record number 48 paddlers entered, was held at the AuSable Children’s Park, where they completed two laps on a looped course.
In second was Medina (1:05:45), third saw Willoughby (1:05:48), in fourth was Walton (1:06:29), Mynar was fifth (1:06:32), Travis Mecklenburg, 19, Columbus, OH was sixth (1:07:55), Weiler came in seventh (1:07:57), Tad Hill, 44, Livonia was eighth at 1:07:57, Recker was ninth (1:08:08) and in 10th was Shadley (1:08:12).
In 11th-through 20th was David Teddy, 48, Dexter (1:09:10), Hartman (1:09:29), Joe Roman, 50, Royal Oak (1:09:29), J. Webb (1:10:03), Tim Chapple, 48, Interlochen (1:11:15), J. Kimsel (1:11:41), R. Davis (1:11:45), M. Schlimmer (1:12:09), T. Trudgeon (1:12:34) and Barton (1:14:11).
Putnam (1:14:27), Matthews (1:14:37), Chris Ecker, 58, Mio (1:14:43), D. Trudgeon (1:15:21) and Cecili Bugge, 22, San Marcos, TX (1:15:25) placed 21st through 25th and in 26th through 30th was Curley (1:16:11), Bruce Buchinger, 69, Mikado (1:16:35), A. Lane (1:16:58), Mahaffy (1:17:00) and M. Kellogg (1:17:01).
In 31st through 40th was Martin (1:17:10, R. Barton (1:17:59), Dwight Walker, 68, Kendallville, IN (1:18:35), John Hollands, 69, Lakeport (1:19:30), S. Webb (1:20:32), Diana Jurewicz, 59, Omer (1:20:36), Jerry Kellogg, 79, Morley (1:21:08), Nickie Owens, 44, Frederic (1:21:09), Ray Yehl, 70, East Tawas (1:22:33) and Rick Gillings, 64, Prescott (1:24:15).
In 41st through 48th was R. Kimsel (1:24:49), R. Lane (1:25:39), Bob Bradford, 79, Lapeer (1:27:27), Mark Gingerich, 42, Grayling (1:31:38), Lauren Chapple, 75, Interlochen (1:35:43), Natalie Kellogg, 18, Montague (1:36:42), Malcolm McDougall, 71, Glennie (1:44:04) and David Heinitz, 74, East Tawas (1:51:49).