ALABASTER Twp. – The state’s Free Fishing Weekend from June 11-12 will have already come and gone, but USG in Alabaster Township is offering up its own similar event this Sunday, June 19.
Anglers of all ages are welcome to enjoy a free day of fishing, food and fun, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and the event concluding at 1 p.m. The company’s quarry ponds, located off US-23 at Gypsum Road, will be open to the public and signage will guide guests to the activity site.
“This has been a really popular event for several years now, and we are excited to bring it back this year,” said USG’s Alabaster Plant Manager Matt Craig. “We like getting a chance to talk with visitors about our operation – what we do, how the ponds were formed, what’s next for our company and more. Free fishing day at USG is about welcoming our neighbors for a fun day, and we enjoy hosting it.”
The fish populations in the retired quarry ponds are naturally occurring, and anglers working from the shores in designated fishing areas encounter very large bass, pike and panfish. The ponds were stocked with minnows from Lake Huron in late 2019, and it appears that the minnows are breeding successfully and providing additional food for the fish.
This year’s event will be catch-and-release for all game species (bass and pike), but anglers are welcome to keep panfish if they choose.
Because the ponds are on USG property, participants can legally fish without a valid 2022 fishing license.
USG will have loaner rods, reels and tackle available for those who need them, as well as bait, life jackets, sunscreen and bug spray. USG’s employee volunteers will serve complimentary hot dogs, chips and water, and offer a photo opportunity with large earth moving equipment which is used to quarry gypsum.
USG has quarried gypsum from the Alabaster operation since the company was founded in 1902. The product is used for a wide variety of purposes, ranging from construction to food processing and agriculture.
The company’s annual free fishing day is a popular activity, with the some notable catches having been reeled in by participants. And as previously reported, even though they were met with rain, there were still about 50 families which came out and enjoyed the event in 2021.
“So many people told us they’ve lived their lives in this community and have always wanted to see what it is like to fish these ponds,” Craig stated at the time. “Some like to explore the property and see it. Others came because they have a familial connection to USG.”
He added that some folks have little ones who want to come try fishing, and these ponds are a great place to make that happen.