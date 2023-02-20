OSCODA – It wasn’t easy, but Oscoda’s Jhonas Williams was able to qualify for the state finals for the second year in a row. Williams, taking part in the individual regional at Charlevoix on Saturday, managed to win two matches in the 106 weight class to take fourth place.
Williams opened the day with a 9-2 decision victory over Dalton Champion of St. Ignace. He lost his semifinal match in a 7-3 decision, but won his blood round match on a second period pin over Landon Weber of Manistique.
His day ended with a loss in the third place match, in a 3-0 decision to Bryant Wing of Pine River.
Williams had a 40-8 record this season.
The individual finals are at Ford Field on March 3 and 4.
“We hope he places higher than last year, but his bracket is extremely talented this year,” head coach Ben Guffey said. “The wrestlers he lost to, he can beat on any given day.”