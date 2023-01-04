MADISON HEIGHTS – Puff Cannabis of Michigan recently held its "Jackets for Joints" holiday promotion, collecting more than 1,000 jackets and coats throughout the state to keep children warm this winter season.
The items were then donated to respective charities who will distribute them within their communities, which includes Oscoda Township.
As noted in a press release from the company, each Puff Cannabis location worked with a local charity so that children ages three to 12 would receive a much-needed coat to keep them cozy and warm this season, and representatives report that the promotion was a huge success.
Puff Cannabis customers were asked to bring a brand-new jacket or coat into any of the store’s locations to receive one jar of pre-rolls valued at $50.
Those from the business say that it was heartwarming to see each community step up to help our most valued commodity – our children.
The following communities and charities were the beneficiaries, and are distributing the coats within their communities:
- Puff Madison Heights: Goodfellows Madison Heights.
- Puff Hamtramck: Detroit Association of Black Organizations.
- Puff Utica: Lighthouse MI.
- Puff Bay City: Salvation Army Bay City Corps Community Center.
- Puff Oscoda: Oscoda United Methodist Church.
- Puff Traverse City: Father Fred Foundation.
- Puff Sturgis: First United Methodist Church and Elkhart Lifeline for Elkhart Public Schools.
Puff Cannabis Company was founded in 2019, with headquarters in Madison Heights. Along with this and the six other sites noted above, there were plans to open an additional three stores in 2022, as well as five to 10 more locations in 2023.
Puff Cannabis is a vertically integrated company, combining dispensaries, processing and cultivation. Open Monday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., more information is available by visiting www.puffcannaco.com.