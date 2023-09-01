OSCODA – Last year when Oscoda took on Beaverton in a Division 3 volleyball regional semifinal, the Lady Owls picked up one of the most thrilling wins in program history. On Wednesday, Oscoda played on the Lady Beavers home court, and Beaverton got its revenge, handing the Owls a straight sets loss, 25-23, 25-17 and 25-21.
“I think we played really well,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “We used a line-up we hadn’t practiced and I think the girls did really well with it. They really picked up on their communication on the court.”
Luella Whipkey had a solid nine kill, 17 dig and two ace performance. Also, for the Owls, Kingsley Backstrom had eight kills, one block and 13 digs. Liz Fulco had six kills, four digs and one ace, Emma Hofacer had two kills, three blocks and one ace and Emma Michaud had 23 assists, five digs and one ace.
“Josi Kellstrom, Ava Gooch, Aurora Casarin, Luella and Kingsley did a great job covering the court on defense,” Curley said. “Emma Michaud is doing a great job setting. She is learning about her hitters more and more every day. I’m really liking her willingness to use all hitters at any moment. Last year, we relied a ton on our outside hitters, so utilizing our middles more will be very beneficial to the season.”
Oscoda played at home against rival Tawas Area on Tuesday and heads to take on another inner-county rival Hale on Sept. 12.