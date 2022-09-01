EAST LANSING – Do you have prediabetes or are you at risk of getting diabetes?

Experienced coaches who will help you establish lifestyle changes that promote healthy eating, physical activity and goal setting during a free 22-week program over the duration of one full year. The program is offered by Michigan State University (MSU) Extension.

To be eligible, participants must:

• Be at least 18 years old

• Be overweight (Body Mass Index ≥25; ≥23 if Asian)

• Have a blood test result in the prediabetes range within the past year or have a previous clinical diagnosis of gestational diabetes.

Topics covered include:

• Nutrition/Physical Activity

• Eating Out

• Stress Management

• Shopping

• Staying Motivated

An information session will be held Tuesday Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. First class begins Tuesday Oct. 4, online via Zoom. Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/NDPPOctober2022NL/.

The free program is supported financially by MSU Extension.

The program coaches are Laura Anderson and Nicole Wethington. For more information, email ander359@msu.edu.

Tags

Trending Food Videos