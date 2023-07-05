OSCODA – Seven months after Christmas, also known as the season of giving, the shelves of the food and personal care item pantry are getting bare at United Methodist Church (UMC) in Oscoda. While donations are down, the need is not.
As previously reported, UMC operates two food pantries out of the church. There is a small pantry outside for an emergency.
Inside the church there is a larger pantry with shelves for starches including pastas, potatoes and rice, canned vegetables and fruits, proteins such as beans, canned tuna and chicken.
Personal care items that are provided include soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet paper and feminine hygiene products.
Any business, organization or individual who wants to donate items or cash to the food pantry can do so at the church from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.