East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 29F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with intermittent snow showers around before midnight. Winds diminishing some overnight. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.