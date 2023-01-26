OSCODA – After a 30-minute presentation by Rob Bacigalup, principal with Mission North, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted to give Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) Director Todd Dickerson the go ahead to move forward with planning for a Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA). The action took place at the regular Jan. 23 meeting.
CIAs were authorized by Michigan Public Act 57 of 2018. The act states that CIAs can be created by a municipality to redevelop commercial corridors and promote economic growth.
Bacigalup described a number of CIAs in the state of Michigan that are currently operational. Meridian Township in the Lansing area has a CIA and the City of Grand Rapids.
Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is often used as a way of generating revenue in the CIA to be used for further development or improvements. In the example provided by Bacigalup, 2024 would be the base year for Oscoda Township and during a 20 year plan additional tax revenue collected would be reinvested.
Bacigalup said that it is important to engage taxing authorities early and explain why TIF is beneficial in the long term. He added that the process to create a CIA would take approximately six months.
The CIA Board would include Superintendent Tammy Kline, and an additional five to nine people. One half of the members need to have a property interest in the CIA.
During his presentation Bacigalup described the purpose, benefits, responsibilities and power of a CIA.
According to Bacigalup’s presentation, CIAs can operate within 500 feet of an arterial or collector street. CIA’s contain at least 10 contiguous parcels or five contiguous acres. More than one half of the existing ground floor square footage has to be classified as commercial real property under section 34c of the general property tax act. Another requirement is that residential use, commercial use, or industrial use has been allowed and conducted under the zoning ordinance or conducted in the entire development area, for the immediately preceding 30 years. The area needs to be served by water and sewer and needs to be zoned to allow for mixed-use that includes high-density residential use.
Dickerson told board members that a lot of decisions still needed to be made but that he did not want to continue working on creating a CIA without the board’s approval.
Richards clarified that Dickerson will be coming back with a more detailed plan. Dickerson said the EIC has settled in on where the CIA will be located. Dickerson said he needs to work with Bacigalup to determine how much the process of developing a CIA will cost.
Richards said she is in favor of having sources of funds outside of the township general funds to make improvements.
“In theory, in five or seven years, we could be paying for the façade improvement grants out of the Corridor Improvement Authority,” said Dickerson.
According to Richards, the timing for creating the Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) at the airport was perfect because two hangars were built immediately afterwards. The growth in tax revenue is being invested in the airport.
“One of the biggest concerns we have in town is the empty buildings downtown,” Dickerson responded, noting that blighted buildings have been identified as problematic in all of the community surveys.
Trustee Tim Cummings asked how much funding was set aside for the CIA. Dickerson responded that he had set aside $50,000 in consulting fees in the 2023 budget.
Richards made a motion to authorize Dickerson to move forward with the concept of a Corridor Improvement Authority and bring the information back to the board. Cummings provided support to the motion that passed unanimously. Trustees Jeremy Spencer and Bill Palmer did not attend the meeting.
The board also approved a refresh of the PLACE + MAIN Advisors proposal. PLACE + MAIN provided the township with a complete plan in 2019. The EIC asked the board to approve an update of the plan by PLACE + MAIN in 2023.
Richards asked about obtaining funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) given that the township had attained Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) status with MEDC. Richards said she would like MEDC to pay for the proposal from PLACE + MAIN. Dickerson responded that he had already spoken to MEDC and that he had gotten the paperwork to apply for funding.
Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton to approve the proposal from PLACE + MAIN with a cost of $15,000 with the stipulation that Dickerson request payment from MEDC. Support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
Richards said that she wanted to know how much MEDC is willing to pay before the township pays the $15,000.
“I’m going to ask for $15,000. I feel confident that we’ll get it, but I can’t promise it,” Dickerson responded.
“We have expended a lot of money to date,” Richards said referring to the funds spent to attain RRC status. “If we haven’t gotten any of the $25,000 I want to make sure that we ask for it,” she concluded.
The township also approved moving forward with the Match on Main Grant program. Applications for the Match on Main grant are due from local businesses to Dickerson on Feb. 3. The EIC will review the applications at its Feb. 8 meeting and the applications will be entered into the MEDC system to meet the Feb. 24 deadline.
As previously reported local businesses can apply for a Match on Main grant for $25,000 with a required match of $2,500.