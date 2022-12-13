OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) received a report of a missing person, and is asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact police.
Missing is Jon Thomas Kitchen, who commonly goes by “Tom.” He is an 86-year-old white male, 5’8” tall, who weighs 200 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.
Police advise that Kitchen is driving a red, 2007 Ford F-150 two-wheel drive pick-up with a bed topper. The back window of the topper is gone, and the vehicle’s license plate is 3LNG36.
The OTPD says that Kitchen was seen driving west on Bissonette Road in Oscoda Township, at about 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. He has not returned home since.
It is reported that he was seen at a car dealership in Oscoda on Saturday, Dec. 10, at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Kitchen is said to require supplemental oxygen and daily heart medication. He is an avid outdoorsman, and frequents the AuSable River and the surrounding forests.
The OTPD states that since Dec. 9, police patrols have searched the trail system accessible by patrol vehicle. They add that a tremendous amount of community assistance from private ORV, truck and SUV operators, as well as private and professional aviators (both drone and helicopter), have contributed to the search of the forested areas believed to be frequented by Kitchen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OTPD at 989-739-9113.