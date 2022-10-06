TAWAS CITY — East Tawas City Councilman and businessman Michael Mooney, 65, has been accused of allegedly soliciting a Georgia man to murder two Oscoda residents in a murder for hire scheme.
According to the Michigan State Police in a press release, Mooney was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Iosco County’s 81st District Court on two counts of solicitation of murder, felonies punishable by up to life imprisonment, if convicted.
Iosco County Jail personnel confirmed that Mooney is out on bond, which was set at $100,000 or 10% cash surety, meaning $10,000 was paid for his release from jail.
Jail staff also confirmed that he had posted bond soon after his arraignment.
As reported by ABC12 News from court documents, Michigan State Police troopers began investigating Mooney last year after he allegedly offered a Georgia man a sum of money to kill an area man and his wife.
As reported by ABC12, Mooney was allegedly in charge of the would-be murder victim’s father’s estate. The Georgia man, who was allegedly entitled to money from the estate, contacted Mooney about a dowry, and Mooney allegedly asked the man to kill the would-be victims for the alleged dowry, as well as a bonus, as reported by ABC12. The Georgia man contacted the police.
According to the station’s report, derived from public court documents, in June of 2021, state police worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to acquire a recording of Mooney allegedly asking the Georgia man to commit the murder.
It was also reported that Mooney would have allegedly benefitted financially if the murders were carried out. Mooney is slated to appear in court later in October.
More information on this developing story will be reported as it is made available. If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact D/Sgt. Craig Johnson, MSP West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.