TAWAS CITY – Throughout the year, nurses at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital are honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families daily.
Registered Nurse Amy Torgusen, oncology nurse manager of Seton Cancer Institute at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, was recently presented with a DAISY Award to recognize her commitment to the nursing profession. In December 2020, she was instrumental in organizing the COVID-19 vaccine clinic for hospital associates, working tirelessly to ensure the clinic ran smoothly and vaccine doses were used appropriately. As COVID-19 treatment therapies emerged, she cared for numerous patients by administering their intravenous monoclonal antibody therapies, in addition to managing the oncology department.
“Amy’s passion for her profession, empathy for our patients who are suffering, finding the best way to optimize teamwork and her selfless commitment to every job she takes on is truly an inspiration,” said Shane Hunt, administrator, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. “Nurses are heroes every day and the work they do has meaning and value in all our lives. Amy’s dedication to excellent care for associates and patients is what makes her an extraordinary nurse and tremendous leader at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.”
The DAISY Award recipient is chosen by a committee at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital and presented throughout the year. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. For more information, visit DAISYfoundation.org.