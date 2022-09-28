TAWAS CITY – The Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM) has recognized Ascension St. Joseph Hospital as a recipient of the 2022 Hospital Maternity Care Excellence Award.
The award is part of EAM’s Maternity Care Project that was developed in 2018 to decrease the state’s infant mortality rate, reduce the rate of unnecessary C-sections and be an educational resource for new and expecting parents residing in Michigan.
“We are so proud that the Ascension St. Joseph Hospital maternity care team earned this distinction,” said Rose Goick Saddler, administrator, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. “Our team of doctors, nurses and support staff are dedicated to providing high quality care, as well as an excellent and safe experience for mothers, babies and their families. This award acknowledges their commitment and dedication to delivering compassionate care every day at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.”
To be considered for the award, hospitals were evaluated in four areas: cesarean rates (less than 23.6% of low-risk deliveries), episiotomy rates (less than 5% of deliveries), elective early delivery rates (less than 5% of deliveries) and maternity care processes in place (90% or greater). The data used for the 2022 award came from the 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Survey performed by The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C. based organization aiming to improve healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital and Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo are among the 16 Michigan hospitals recognized this year.
The EAM is comprised of businesses and labor organizations working together as a source for employers and health benefit professionals who are searching for solutions to better manage the costs of medical benefits and provide access to quality care to their covered populations.