TAWAS CITY – Cervical cancer is one of the most curable cancers if found and treated in its early stages. In fact, the American Cancer Society reports that, over the last 30 years, the cervical cancer death rate in the United States has dropped by more than 50 percent.
January was Cervical Cancer Awareness Month which helped bring awareness to a type of cancer affecting women that can be avoided in many cases.
“Cervical cancer, which was once a significant cause of death in young women, is now nearly preventable,” says Christopher Oravitz, MD, obstetrician/gynecologist at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Women’s Clinic. “With pap smears, or human papillomavirus (HPV) testing, this can be detected in the early stages and can be treated. Early treatment prevents loss of fertility or severe complications that can occur if diagnosed too late.”
“There are usually no symptoms early on,” says Dr. Oravitz. “Having a regular screening is the best way to detect it early. Later on, women may experience pelvic pain, abnormal vaginal bleeding and menstrual cycles that are longer and heavier than usual. Symptoms of unexplained vaginal bleeding or bleeding after sexual relations should be reported to your physician.”
Unlike other cancers, genetic makeup doesn’t affect a person’s chances of developing cervical cancer. Infection by HPV is the predominant risk factor for cervical cancer.
“The HPV vaccine is one of the routine childhood vaccines that can be given as early as age 9 through a primary care physician or health department,” says Dr. Oravitz “It can also be given to adults up to age 45. For women who may test positive for HPV during an annual exam, the HPV vaccine is approved to help reduce the chance of future exposure to HPV. Studies have shown that vaccinating a woman even after abnormal cervical changes can help to improve immunity and decrease the time to return to normal findings.”
“The most important thing to remember is that early detection improves the chances of successful treatment,” says Dr. Oravitz. “Annual health and wellness exams are a valuable resource to assess a person’s overall health and wellness status.”
