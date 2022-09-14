TAWAS CITY – Confused about Medicare? Zion Lutheran Church in Tawas City is hosting a free educational seminar to help you understand this puzzling topic.
The seminar will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m., at the church, located at 720 2nd Street, Tawas City, MI.
At the seminar, you will learn:
• The Basics of Medicare
• The pros and cons of each Medicare coverage option
• What to consider when deciding which Medicare coverage option is right for you
• Ways to save on Medicare
Topics will be presented by independent insurance agent Tina Martin of Tawas Bay Insurance Agency. Tina is licensed in life and health with a strong focus on Medicare.
Everyone in the community is welcome to attend. Reserve your seat for this free Medicare educational seminar today at 989-362-5712, and make sure you get the information you need to make the right Medicare decision for you. The seminar lasts approximately one hour, and complimentary snacks, treats and beverages will be served.
For accommodations of persons with special needs at the meeting, call the church office at 1-989-362-5712 TTY: 711.