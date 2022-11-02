MIDLAND – Loneliness is a serious issue than can affect the physical and mental health for many older adults. During the COVID-19 pandemic, community members faced an increase in social isolation, according to officials at MyMichigan Health.
As communities begin to transition back to social gatherings, many may still feel hesitant or have become comfortable being alone. To help seniors struggling with loneliness, MyMichigan Health is offering a free, virtual five-week series focusing on loneliness and social connection entitled “Bridge to Belonging.” The program will be held Tuesdays, beginning Nov. 15, and will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m., via Zoom.
“Human beings are, by nature, social creatures,” said Meghan Dahl, behavioral health supervisor at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland. “While some individuals may choose not to be around people and are fine with that decision, others may become lonely. Some become disconnected because of the loss of a spouse, or some retire and lose the social support they had on a job. Loneliness is a real issue that should not be ignored.”
In addition, according to Dahl, social isolation and loneliness have also been linked to several negative health effects, including cognitive decline, depression and even heart disease.
“Loneliness is found to be worse for your health than smoking 15 cigarettes a day,” continued Dahl. “It can be just as harmful to your health as obesity and lack of exercise. When we think about a person’s health, we often hear recommendations to quit smoking, eat right and exercise.
“However, we don’t always target loneliness as a health issue. Fortunately, there are many strategies that one can learn and practice to decrease the feeling of loneliness and help feel more connected and positive about life. The Bridge to Belonging program will help explore these issues.”
Over the five-week program, several topics will be discussed, including:
• Increasing positive behaviors
• Addressing negative thoughts
• Challenging social anxiety
• Relaxation strategies
• And how to practice these ideas while adjusting for lifestyle changes after COVID-19
The program is open to anyone interested in learning more on about combating loneliness, whether for themselves or a loved one. All program materials and login information will be mailed to registrants prior to the first meeting. Participants will join the Zoom meeting from their smartphones, computer, tablet or other device with an internet connection. Participants can also listen to the session using their phone.
Registration is required for this free program and is open now through Friday, Nov. 11. Those interested in signing up can do so at www.mymichigan.org/bridge. Those who need assistance with registration may call MyMichigan Health Line toll-free at (800) 999-3199.