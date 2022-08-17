TAWAS CITY – Ascension Medical Group (AMG) is pleased to introduce Annie Campbell, physician assistant (PA), to the care team at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Huron Family Medicine.
She joins family medicine physicians Glen Enzenberger, DO, and Bradley Kloska, DO, as well as Richard Meshew, PA, and Erica Kalbfleisch, NP.
As part of the family medicine care team, Campbell will treat children and adults of all ages including individuals with chronic health conditions. She will provide wellness and preventative care, working with each person to develop individualized care plans to help them manage their everyday health.
Campbell completed her Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C.. Prior to that, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Neurosciences degree from the University of Michigan. She was a recipient of the highly competitive National Health Service Corps Scholarship and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA).
Originally from Michigan, Campbell has previous healthcare experience working as a medical assistant, mobile phlebotomist and rehabilitation assistant.
New patients are being accepted. Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Huron Family Medicine is located at 700 German Street in Tawas City. Appointments can be made by calling 989-362-4170.