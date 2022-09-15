TAWAS CITY — District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) is now accepting appointments for residents to receive the newly available bivalent Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses. These booster doses have been approved by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The authorized bivalent formulations of the vaccines are approved for use as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination. The Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters target two strains of COVID-19 – the original strain of the virus and the most widely-spread Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5).
“As we all learn to live with COVID, vaccination has been one of the most important tools an individual can utilize to reduce severe illness, health complications and mortality if exposed to the virus,” said Denise Bryan, Health Officer for DHD2. “Our seasons are changing and getting vaccinated with the bivalent dose is critical. Our knowledgeable and dedicated public health staff are here to answer your questions and administer your vaccine!”
Who is eligible to receive a single bivalent booster dose and when:
- Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least two months since they completed primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
- Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least two months since they completed primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information:
- To schedule a primary series or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, please call 1-800-504-2650.
- To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, please visit https://www.dhd2.org/vaccine-information.
- For more information about COVID-19 trends or data in our district, please visit https://www.dhd2.org/covid-19.