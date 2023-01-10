WEST BRANCH – When a gas is odorless and tasteless, how do you know if it’s reaching dangerous levels? You test for it.
January is National Radon Action Month, and District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) is helping area residents ensure safe radon levels in their homes, schools, and offices by offering low-cost ($5.00) test kits.
“Testing for radon should be performed on all newly acquired properties and once every two years after that,” said Cori Upper, DHD2 Environmental Health director. “DHD2 provided 21 radon tests kits in 2022, helping residents ensure their homes have safe levels of radon. Our department would like to see that number increased for the upcoming year.”
According to DHD2, radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is found in most soils. You cannot see, smell or taste radon gas and there are no short-term affects that warn you of exposure. Radon is a Class A carcinogen and the second leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking, resulting in an estimated 21,000 deaths annually, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Radon exposure is highly preventable and can be mitigated at a relatively low cost to homeowners.
To help residents learn more about radon levels in their county, Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has created a one stop website. The site has a search-by-county function where residents can learn about average radon levels, contact information for the local health department and state radon officer, and access more educational resources on radon.
Measuring Levels
Radon is measured in picocuries per liter, with a symbol of pCi/l. One pCi/l means that in 1 liter of air, there will be 2.2 radioactive breakdowns each minute. The average national indoor radon level is 1.3 pCi/L. The DHD2 jurisdiction’s average is:
• Alcona: 2.3 pCi/L
• Iosco: 1.2 pCi/L
• Ogemaw: 2.3 pCi/L
• Oscoda: 2.5 pCi/L
The EPA has established 4 pCi/l as its action level, which is where mitigation is recommended.
Testing every two years is recommended as homes settle and slight cracks in the foundation of a home can result in changing radon levels. Elevated radon levels can be reduced by installing radon reduction systems to help reduce radon to acceptable levels.
DHD2 hours of operation for radon test kit pickup: Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Offices in Alcona, Iosco, and Oscoda counties will close daily from 12 to 1 p.m. for lunch. The Ogemaw County office will remain open during this time.
It is recommended to follow the “Test Conditions” listed on https://www.michigan.gov/egle/about/organization/materials-management/indoor-radon/testing-for-radon. For additional information about radon, visit the Environmental Protection Agency’s site.