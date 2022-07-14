OSCODA – Patients in the Oscoda area now have access to new technology that improves breast cancer detection. MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena is now offering 3D mammography, also known as Digital Breast Tomosynthesis in partnership with Alcona Health Center at their new Oscoda location at 208 S. State Street.
The new system reduces patient anxiety and discomfort, while producing the highest-quality images with the lowest radiation exposure, according to a press release from MyMichigan Health.
“Breast tomography (3D) has been proven to detect more cancers than conventional mammography while at the same time decreasing false positive results. It is especially useful in women with dense breast tissue,” said Steven Hand, imaging services manager. “We’re excited to offer the community advanced imaging technology and to create a more comfortable experience.”
This new technique uses the same digital mammography equipment as a regular mammogram but captures additional layers of images through the breasts. It takes just a few seconds more than a regular mammogram. A regular digital screening mammography captures only two images of each breast, while the 3D technology captures many more images allowing the radiologists to visualize masses from normal breast tissue more clearly.
All screening mammograms at MyMichigan are 3D mammograms, the highest standard of care. In addition to screening mammogram, MyMichigan Health offers diagnostic mammograms, breast health assessment and access to a breast health nurse navigator.
Utilizing a nurse navigator and a certified mammography technologist, MyMichigan Health’s team approach with state-of-the-art technology gives patients the most up-to-date care available, while offering the personal touch that comes with locally-based healthcare. Annette Dennis, a certified mammography technician, will guide patients through the mammography experience. Bonnie Goff, breast nurse navigator, gives patients support through any follow-up care needed to help families through a breast cancer diagnosis.
“It’s important that women starting at the age of 40 make a mammogram part of their annual physical even if they have no symptoms or family history of breast cancer,” said Brendan Conboy, M.D., board certified obstetrician/gynecologist. “Women with a strong family history of pre-menopausal breast cancer, or who have inherited a gene strongly associated with breast cancer such as BRCA1, BRCA2, should begin screening mammograms earlier than age 40 and should discuss this with their physicians.”
“Simply put ‘Mammography saves lives’,” adds Dr. Conboy. “Yearly mammograms can detect cancer early when it is most treatable. Mammograms can show changes in the breast before they can be felt as a lump and also prevent the need for extensive treatment for advanced cancers and the improved chances of breast conservation.”
Patients interested in scheduling a mammogram at the Oscoda location may do so by calling MyMichigan Health’s Central Scheduling Department at 989-633-5252 or toll-free 888-367-2778. An order from a provider is required for scheduling.
Those interested in more information on MyMichigan Health’s comprehensive breast health program visit www.mymichigan.org/breast.