TAWAS CITY – Ascension Michigan is pleased to announce Rose Goick Saddler as administrator of Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
In addition, she will continue to serve as administrator at Ascension Standish Hospital in Standish. Saddler began her career at Ascension Standish Hospital and worked at every level – from a candy striper to nursing assistant, licensed practical nurse and registered nurse.
She earned a master’s degree in geriatrics and holds a nursing home administrator license. As an esteemed leader with more than 40 years of healthcare experience serving rural communities, Saddler will guide both Ascension St. Joseph Hospital and Ascension Standish Hospital in support of their Mission, Vision and Values while providing direction towards continued strategic growth and success.
“I live in a small northern Michigan community and have a deep understanding of rural healthcare,” says Saddler. “As administrator for both Ascension St. Joseph Hospital and Ascension Standish Hospital, I will use my knowledge and expertise to continue to improve access to the outstanding healthcare that we provide across our northern Michigan communities.”
Saddler is an active member of several organizations including Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA), serving on the Council for Rural and Small Hospitals and MHA Advocacy and Policy Committee. She is also a member of the Michigan Critical Access Hospital Quality Committee through Michigan Center for Rural Health and a board member for the Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium.
“Rose is an exemplary servant leader who is committed to Ascension’s Mission of providing holistic care that sustains and improves the health of individuals and communities,” says Stephanie Duggan, Regional President & CEO, Mid/North Region, Ascension Michigan. “With a proven track record for improving organizational quality and patient experience, combined with her commitment to collaboration across multiple teams, Rose will grow and strengthen both of these exceptional hospitals serving northern Michigan.”