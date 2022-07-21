EAST TAWAS – The Tawas community blood drive at the East Tawas Community Center held on Wednesday, July 13, collected 56 units of life saving products.
According to Kelly Remer, American Red Cross Great Lakes Blood Services Division account manager donor recruitment, this has the potential to impact up to 168 lives as each unit donated is separated into three components – platelets, plasma and red cells.
Community partners for the July 13 blood drive were McDonald’s, Klenow’s Market, Zubek and Dean Arbour dealerships and the East Tawas Community Center.
The following donors won prizes – Judy LaPorte, Ann Mugridge, Nancy Borosch, Gary Mallon, Richard Rakestraw and Jim Witherspoon, sandwiches courtesy of Klenow’s; Debbie Mioduch, Dean Arbour oil change; and Mary Ellen Robertson, Zubek oil change.
“Thank you to everyone who came out to donate and to our volunteers that helped at the American Red Cross – Tawas Community blood drive,” said Remer. “We are grateful for the dedication of our blood donors and volunteers and thank you for your continued support of the Red Cross mission of saving lives.
“We are doing everything we can to keep blood drives as planned but are unfortunately working through staffing challenges due to complications with COVID-19 as well as experiencing like many, the national labor shortage. Thank you for patience on Wednesday!”
The next Tawas community blood drive is Sept. 14 at the East Tawas Community Center.