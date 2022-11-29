WEST BRANCH – According to District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is spreading quickly in its four-county region.
RSV is a respiratory viral illness that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms including runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing. In a news release issued Tuesday, Nov. 29, DHD2 said these symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once.
"In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties," according to the news release. "Most RSV infections go away on their own in a week or two, but can be serious, especially for infants and older adults who are more likely to develop severe RSV infection and may need to be hospitalized. There is no vaccine yet to prevent RSV infection.
"RSV can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes; you get virus droplets from a cough or sneeze in your eyes, nose, or mouth, you have direct contact with the virus, like kissing the face of a child with RSV, or touching a surface that has the virus on it, like a doorknob, and then touching your face before washing your hands. RSV can survive for many hours on hard surfaces such as tables and crib rails. It typically lives on soft surfaces such as tissues and hands for shorter amounts of time."
According to DHD2, people infected with RSV are usually contagious for three to eight days and may become contagious a day or two before they start showing signs of illness. However, some infants, and people with weakened immune systems, can continue to spread the virus even after they stop showing symptoms, for as long as four weeks.
DHD2 said there are many things that can be done to keep our schools, homes, and communities healthy and protect ourselves and our loved ones:
1. As a general rule, children and adults should stay home when ill. We recommend that people sick with any respiratory illness remain at home until they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicines and other symptoms are improving.
2. Teach your family how to lower their risk of getting and spreading respiratory viruses by:
• Washing their hands often with soap and running warm water for at least 20 seconds. That is as long as it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. Make sure to clean under the fingernails also.
• If a hand washing station is not available, use hand sanitizer properly. Gels, rubs, and hand wipes work well against RSV (or most respiratory viruses) if they contain at least 60% alcohol. Throw wipes in the trash after use.
• Coughing or sneezing into their upper shirt sleeve or elbow—not onto their hands!
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth. That’s how germs enter the body.
• Avoid close contact with others, such as kissing, shaking hands, and sharing cups and eating utensils
• Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and mobile devices
• Receiving and staying up to date on influenza and COVID-19 vaccines to decrease the risk of contracting these viruses and their potentially serious complications
3. Seek medical care immediately if your child experiences any of the following symptoms:
• Illness lasting longer than a week
• Fast breathing or trouble breathing
• Bluish skin color
• Not drinking enough fluids or not urinating
• Not waking up or not interacting with others as they normally do
• Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held
• Symptoms that improve but then return with fever and worse coughing
• Fever with a rash
For more resources and information on RSV, visit https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html.