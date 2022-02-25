TAWAS CITY – Ascension Medical Group (AMG) is proud to welcome Margaret Marth, nurse practitioner (NP), to the care team at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Hale Medical Clinic. She joins fellow family nurse practitioners Shannon Michaud and Beth Weaver.
Marth has more than 25 years of nursing experience including emergency medicine, urgent care and family health. As a nurse practitioner for nearly eight years, she has worked at family care and urgent care centers across Michigan’s thumb region. Most recently, she worked at Ascension, St. John Urgent Care in Southeastern Michigan. Marth also has experience as a paramedic, sexual assault nurse examiner, health sciences educator and instructor for emergency medical technician training.
As part of the family medicine care team at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Hale Medical Clinic, Marth will provide quick and convenient care for unexpected, non-life threatening, minor illnesses and injuries. She will treat children and adults of all ages including individuals with chronic health conditions. She will also provide wellness and preventative care. Marth will work with each person to discuss options and develop individualized care plans to help them manage their everyday health.
New patients are being accepted. The Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Hale Medical Clinic is located at 3190 Northridge Road in Hale. Appointments can be made by calling 989-728-6000 or 989-728-4211. An onsite laboratory is also available at the medical clinic.