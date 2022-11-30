TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital has received two recognitions for safety, performance and quality.
The hospital received an “A” grade in the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction which recognizes achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months.
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses more than 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital was also recognized with 2022 Performance Leadership Awards for excellence by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance among rural hospitals in the categories of quality, outcomes and patient perspective. Ascension St. Joseph Hospital was recognized for excellence in quality and outcomes.
The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
“I am so proud of the staff and physicians at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital for their commitment and continued focus on the safety and high quality care we provide to our patients,” said Rose Goick Saddler, administrator of Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. “These recognitions are a testament to the hard work that continues to be done. Our patient safety measures make a difference in the quality care we provide, and in the lives of all of those who entrust us with their care.”
“These awards signify outstanding achievements, which are not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire Ascension St. Joseph Hospital healthcare team,” said Stephanie Duggan, regional president and CEO, Mid/North Region, Ascension Michigan. “To be recognized multiple times for safe, quality care is proof of their dedication and commitment to providing compassionate care to the people we are privileged to serve across northern Michigan.”