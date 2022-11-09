TAWAS CITY – November is lung cancer awareness month and Ascension St. Joseph Hospital is offering a no-cost, low dose CT screening of the lungs.
The screening will be held at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, 200 Hemlock Rd. in Tawas City, Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To pre-register, call 989-493-9610
A similar screening was held Nov. 2 at Ascension Standish Hospital on Nov. 2.
According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among men and women over the age of 50, exceeding colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. Most cases occur with no symptoms. If detected early, over 80% of lung cancer deaths can be prevented.
According to officials, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital and Ascension Standish Hospital are hosting these events to educate individuals about preventive care and the importance of annual health screenings.
Officials said a low dose computerized tomography (known as CT) scan of the chest is one the simplest screening exams a person can have. It’s quick and easy, completely painless and results in a minimal amount of radiation exposure. The entire process takes a matter of minutes. The low dose scan exposes individuals to less radiation than a normal CT scan of the chest and yields detailed images of the lungs and other structures located inside the chest. These images allow providers to see any abnormalities within the lungs before individuals may even notice symptoms, often catching cancer in the early stages when it is treatable.
Individuals eligible for the low dose CT lung screenings must meet the following criteria:
• Be between the ages of 50 to 77 years old
• Currently a smoker or have quit within the past 15 years
• Have, at minimum, a 20 pack year smoking history (i.e. 1 pack a day for 20 years, 2 packs per day for 10 years, etc.)
• Registration is encouraged.
The low dose CT screenings at these events are provided at no cost to patients who qualify. The cost of all follow-up care is the patient’s responsibility, either through insurance or self-pay.