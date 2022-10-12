TAWAS CITY – About one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer at some point during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early.
In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, and Ascension Medical Group breast surgical oncologist, Dr. Christopher Garces, shares some of the top things to know about breast cancer.
The risk for breast cancer increases with age, as most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50.
If you have a family history of breast cancer, it raises your chances for developing it. However, about 85 percent of women diagnosed have no family history.
Except for skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States.
Early detection through self-exams and mammogram screenings can save your life.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends a yearly clinical breast exam by your provider.
Recommendations vary on the importance of monthly self-breast exams, but flag your health care provider if you feel there is any change in your breasts.
No matter your risk, early detection through self-exams and mammogram screenings is key to catching cancer when treatment has the best chance of being effective.
The American Cancer Society recommends women follow these breast cancer screening guidelines to find cancer before a woman has any symptoms:
• For women ages 40-44, begin annual breast cancer screenings with mammograms
• For women ages 45-54, continue annual mammograms.
• For women ages 55 and older, continue with annual mammograms depending on your risk factors. Screenings should continue if a woman is in good health and is expected to live 10 more years or longer.
• You can’t control your genetics or avoid getting older. But there are ways to be proactive about controlling your risks factors.
• Eat a healthy diet. Limit highly processed foods and opt for lean meats, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables.
• Exercise regularly, don’t smoke and limit alcohol consumption.
• See your doctor for annual well-checks.
Dr. Garces supports breast surgical oncology and treats malignant melanoma. He serves patients at Ascension Michigan’s northern health ministries including Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital and Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. For more information, call 989-497-3226.
