TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital recently honored Registered Nurse Kimberly Whitehead with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®.
The award recognizes the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care that she provides to patients and families every day.
Whitehead works in case management at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. She was nominated by grateful family members of a patient who has received care at the hospital over the past few years. The family expressed great appreciation for Whitehead who was always available to thoroughly answer all their questions and concerns, and who spent time with the patient during the COVID-19 pandemic when visitation was limited.
Whitehead exuded care and compassion as she assisted them through the discharge process on multiple occasions.
“Kimberly’s passion for her profession, empathy for our patients and their family members, and her selfless commitment to every job she takes on, is truly an inspiration to all of us,” said Rose Goick Saddler, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital administrator. “Nurses like Kimberly are heroes every day, and her dedication to excellence is what makes her an extraordinary nurse at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.”
DAISY Award® recipients are chosen by a committee at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families or colleagues.
For more information, visit DAISYfoundation.org.