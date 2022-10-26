TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital recently honored Registered Nurse Samantha Travis with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award recognizes the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care that she provides to patients and families every day.
Travis is the oncology nurse supervisor at Seton Cancer Institute, located at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. She was nominated by co-workers, Donna Jellison and Rhonda Monroe-Rudolph, who recognized the dedication and commitment to nursing that their colleague displays daily.
Travis has assisted patients and families with a variety of needs. She has made them aware of available community resources and programs, and takes the time to follow-up with them. This is just an example of the care and compassion that Travis exhibits every day for patients and their families.
“Samantha’s passion for her profession, empathy for our patients and their family members and her selfless commitment to every job she takes on is truly an inspiration to all of us,” said Rose Goick Saddler, administrator, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. “Nurses are heroes every day, and the work they do has meaning and value in all our lives. Samantha’s dedication to excellent care is what makes her an extraordinary nurse and tremendous leader at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.”
DAISY Award recipients are chosen by a committee at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families or colleagues. For more information, visit DAISYfoundation.org.