TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Women’s Clinic is organizing a community initiative to promote health and wellness for women of all ages and fitness levels.
A six-week walking program will begin July 11 through Aug. 19. Three different walks will be offered each week:
• A 30-minute walk will be held on Tuesdays at East Tawas State Harbor starting at 5 p.m.
• A 45-minute walk will take place on Thursdays at Shoreline Park in Tawas City starting at 5 p.m.
• A 60-minute walk will be held on Saturday mornings at Tawas Point State Park. Walkers will meet at the lighthouse at 9 a.m. Participants will need a Michigan Recreation Passport for admission to the state park, available at Michigan.gov.
The walks will be led by Alissa Parnicky with Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Women’s Clinic. They will help educate women about the benefits of walking which include boosted energy levels, improved mood, strengthened heart and blood vessels, decreased blood pressure and glucose levels, improved sleep and toned muscles.
Family and friends are also invited to join in the walk.
For more information, call Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Women’s Clinic at 989-362-2540.