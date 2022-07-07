TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard Station Tawas for a Water and Sun Safety Day on Tuesday, July 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The event will be held at U.S. Coast Guard Station Tawas, 600 Lighthouse Road, East Tawas.
This is a free and fun family-oriented event to inform individuals how to stay safe this summer while on the water and outdoors in the sun. Information and activities will include:
• Water safety and the proper fit and wear of personal flotation devices (PFD). Attendees can be fitted for a free PFD while supplies last, and must be present to receive one.
• How to be safe while in the water and on watercraft vehicles
• Tours of the U.S. Coast Guard boat
• Ascension St. Joseph Hospital oncology will offer sun safety tips and sunscreen
• Touchpoint Nutritional Services will highlight the importance of staying hydrated
• U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will demonstrate “Coastie,” a remote-controlled Coast Guard boat (weather permitting)
• Complimentary grilled hot dogs, chips and water will be available
For more information, call 989-362-9301.