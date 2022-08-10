WEST BRANCH – In a promising development for cancer patients in the northern Michigan region, Ascension St. Mary’s Seton Cancer Institute in West Branch has a new state-of-the-art TrueBeam Radiotherapy System.
Health officials treated their first patient with this highly advanced cancer fighting system that was engineered to deliver more powerful cancer treatments with pinpoint accuracy and precision. This innovative technology can select the optimal treatment for every type of cancer and enable the care team to bring a wide spectrum of advanced radiotherapy treatment options to patients.
This new technology is part of Ascension’s additional $125 million investment that was announced in 2021 to improve healthcare facilities, enhance services and ensure patient care well into the future at their hospitals and medical clinics that serve our northern Michigan communities including Ascension St. Mary’s Seton Cancer Institute in West Branch.
“This technology enables us to treat even the most challenging cases with tremendous speed and precision,” said Nicholas Damico, MD, radiation oncologist at Ascension St. Mary’s Seton Cancer Institute. “This system will make it possible for us to offer fast, more targeted treatments for tumors—even those that move when the patient breathes, such as lung tumors.”
Integrating imaging and motion management technologies within a sophisticated architecture makes it possible to deliver treatments quickly while monitoring and compensating for tumor motion.
“In our radiotherapy practice, patient outcomes, safety and comfort are key,” said Neal Bhatt, MD, radiation oncologist and medical director for cancer care services at Ascension St. Mary’s. “This evolutionary technology is able to automatically synchronize imaging, beam shaping and dose delivery, while performing accuracy checks every ten milliseconds throughout the entire treatment. It represents a quantum leap in our ability to help people fight cancer and adds radiosurgery to our armament.”